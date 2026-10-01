Pilot attacked on Dubai flight is Indian. Israel orders security measures to be increased

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called the Indian pilot who was attacked by his co-pilot during a flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv with 174 people on board a "hero", Reuters and Agence France-Presse reported.

"Facing a terrible threat and despite being seriously injured, he did not hesitate and showed incredible courage and determination to save the lives of others. "His bravery helped save hundreds of lives and avert a major tragedy," Modi said in an article in Ex.

Indian authorities said the pilot, named as Smith Machar, was currently being treated for his injuries in a hospital in the northwestern Saudi city of Tabuk, where the plane, operated by the United Arab Emirates airline Flydubai, made an emergency landing yesterday. They added that they were in contact with the pilot's relatives and Saudi authorities to provide any necessary assistance.

Accordingly, Machar was stabbed with a knife by the co-pilot during the flight, but despite the injuries, Machar managed to open the cockpit door, after which the passengers on board were able to neutralize the attacker.

According to the Israeli government, this was a terrorist act.

Israel will conduct more thorough security checks on pilots of aircraft flying to Israeli airports, a spokesman for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said, quoted by Reuters.

"We need to know the identity of every pilot who flies to Israel, who he is, and do some kind of security check on him," Doron Shpilman, a spokesman for the prime minister's office, told Reuters. office.

Netanyahu said he had ordered the relevant institutions to "increase security measures" on flights to Israel operated by Israeli and non-Israeli carriers.

"Anywhere an Israeli flies to Israel – even if it's not an Israeli airline – "Our job is to strengthen security standards," Spielman said.

The UAE Civil Aviation Authority did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on how pilots are screened in the Emirates.

Experts said pilots are subject to rigorous security checks, especially since the September 11 attacks in New York 25 years ago.

"Every pilot's file is thoroughly reviewed, but there are also ongoing checks for medical and psychological fitness," said Philip Baum, a visiting lecturer in aviation security at Coventry University in Britain.

The International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) also has its own screening and security standards, but some flexibility is allowed in their application, experts said. "Ultimately, the responsibility lies with the airline," said Eric Schouten of aviation consultancy "Diamy".

The European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) told Reuters that the certification and oversight of flydubai"s compliance with safety standards was the responsibility of the UAE Civil Aviation Authority. "This includes ensuring that the company meets the requirements for the fitness of its crew to fly," EASA said.