Cashier Megera - former business partner of Iliyan Filipov, is the one detained for his murder

51-year-old Slavcho Megerov, known by the nickname Megera, is the one detained in Sofia in connection with the murder of Iliyan Filipov, reported “24 Chasa“. The publication also published photos from his arrest. Megerov is a former employee in the businessman's companies, but the relationship between the two also went through a common business in construction. At the moment, the identity of the detainee and his alleged role in the murder have not been officially confirmed by the Ministry of Interior.

The business connection goes through the company “VI EM RESIDENCE“ OOD, whose address is at Rogoshko Shosse 36 – where the PIMK base is located and a number of group companies are registered.

According to the published company history, on January 4, 2024, Slavcho Blagoev Megerov acquired 50% of the company. The other half was then owned by Borislava Velikova Vutova. On August 7 of the same year, her share was transferred to “Capitol Build“ OOD, and Tsvetan Pulev became the manager of “VEM RESIDENCE“. Then the company's address was moved from Sofia to Plovdiv.

“Capitol Build“ is managed by Iliyan Filipov and Tsvetan Pulev. Thus, Megerov became a partner in a construction company with a company managed by Filipov.

On October 28, 2025, Megerov left “VEM RESIDENCE“, and his 50% went to “Alexander Asenov“ EOOD - a company associated with one of the brothers behind “HUS“. In December of the same year, this share was divided between “Alexander Asenov“ EOOD and “Ivan Asenov Property“ EOOD, which each received 25%. “Capitol Build“ retained the remaining half.

According to TrafficNews, after leaving the company, Megerov continued to work for a high salary in companies owned by Iliyan Filipov until about a month ago. Unofficially, there is also an investigation into the possible involvement of the two in match-fixing, as well as large debts.

Before the business relationship with Filipov, the detainee had a long criminal past. Megerov has an 11-year prison sentence for murder. On December 19, 1992, he and two of his friends went to a nightclub in Plovdiv. Iliya Genov was also there with a group. At around 2 a.m., the three attacked Genov with fists and kicks, and the man died from his injuries.

Megerov was subsequently convicted by the Plovdiv District Court, and was released early for good behavior after serving an 11-year sentence.

Megera is known to the police as a cashier, specializing in safes and currency exchange. On January 4, 2013, he was caught breaking into a public safe in Kardzhali. He managed to silence the alarm system, but the cameras continued to work. The security guards saw his actions and called the police. When he tried to escape, the officers used stop bullets.

4,500 euros, a pistol with cartridges, a mask and an abandoned BMW were found abandoned in the area. Subsequently, Megerov received seven years in prison after a plea bargain in this case.

His record also includes a one-year sentence for robbery in 1992, as well as an 11-month sentence after a plea bargain for an attempted robbery from an ATM in Plovdiv in 2007. Also, a six-month sentence in 2010 in a case involving the theft of gold jewelry.

He has also been investigated for other robberies, some of which ended in acquittals at first instance or with the proceedings being suspended. A number of crimes have been unofficially attributed to him, without the publication indicating any convictions for them.

Iliyan Filipov was shot at around 1 a.m. on September 30 in Plovdiv. The businessman, associated with the transport company PIMK, construction and the football club “Botev“, was shot with two bullets.

Megerov's detention also draws attention to the relationship between the two - from their joint participation in the construction business to subsequent work in Filipov's companies. However, there is currently no publicly confirmed motive, nor official data linking these business relationships to the murder.

Source: trafficnews.bg