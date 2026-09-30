A blow to Bulgarian hopes: Nikola Tsolov will most likely remain out of Formula 1 for 2027.

Bulgarian motorsport is about to suffer a serious disappointment after it became clear that Nikola Tsolov will most likely not get a place on the Formula 1 grid for the 2027 season. The news comes against the backdrop of a historic and phenomenal season for our 19-year-old driver in Formula 2, where he broke records and fought fiercely for the world title.

Red Bull's strict policy closes the doors to VCARB

The reason for his possible divergence from the highest level of motorsport is not due to a lack of speed or results, but to the complex internal hierarchy and strategy in the academy of Red Bull Junior Team.

The management of the company's second team - VCARB (Racing Bulls), plans to rely on British talent Arvid Lindblad as the main person from its own cadet program for the 2027 season, combining him with the experience of New Zealander Liam Lawson. This puts a temporary “stop” before the Bulgarian Lion's move to the royal category, although last month he conducted an extremely successful first test with an F1 car on the “Imola“ track.

Historical achievements in F2

The neglect by the Red Bull bosses seems even more paradoxical against the backdrop of the dry statistics in the current Formula 2 championship. The Campos Racing competitor recorded an impressive 6 victories during the season (including triumphs on iconic tracks such as Monaco, “Red Bull Ring“ and Silverstone) and became the first driver in F2 history with three consecutive victories. With 200 points, he is only 7 points behind Rafael Camara's leadership position with two rounds remaining in the season.

Despite the current situation, Tsolov remains one of the most highly rated young drivers in Europe, and his fight for the Formula 2 title could open alternative doors for him in other F1 teams or as a reserve driver for 2027.