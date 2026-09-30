A former employee of the businessman Iliyan Filipov, who was killed last night in Plovdiv, was arrested a short time ago in Sofia in connection with the crime.

The man is 51 years old with the initials S.M. and was detained in Sofia, reports "24 Chasa".

The man has a file with the Ministry of Interior. Until months ago, he was an employee in one of Iliyan Filipov's companies.

According to sources in the investigation, this is the man whose photo with a hoodie and sweatshirt was circulated earlier today. It was taken from video cameras in the area of the murder of Iliyan Filipov in Plovdiv.

We recall that Filipov was shot with two bullets this night at around 1 am. The businessman is the owner of the transport company PIMK, a number of other companies and the football club "Botev" from Plovdiv.