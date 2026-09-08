UAE and Lebanese leaders discuss bilateral relations and Middle East situation

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan held a telephone conversation with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun, the UAE News Agency - UAM reported, BTA reports.

The two leaders discussed bilateral relations and cooperation between the two countries, reaffirming their commitment to further strengthening ties in support of mutual interests and the prosperity of their peoples.

The conversation also addressed the latest developments in Lebanon, as well as ongoing efforts to strengthen security and stability in the country.

Joseph Aoun thanked Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and expressed appreciation for the UAE's support for Lebanon and its people.

The two leaders also discussed a number of regional issues of mutual interest, in particular the latest developments in the Middle East.