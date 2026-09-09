Missile strikes on the Black Sea coast! The Armed Forces of Ukraine have finally finished off the Russian frigate Admira

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) have struck a number of key targets in the Russian port of Novorossiysk, including the Black Sea Fleet frigate "Admiral Essen", which was previously the subject of attacks by the Ukrainian military, UNIAN reports, citing the Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR) of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

"On the night of September 9, operators of the GUR's active operations department, as part of a joint deep strike operation with other components of the state's defense forces, struck the infrastructure of the Russian naval base in Novorossiysk, as well as the enemy frigate "Admiral Essen" (project 11356)", the statement said.

According to intelligence, the precision strikes caused a fire in the ship's superstructure.

It is noted that the "Admiral Essen" carries sea-based "Caliber" cruise missiles, which Russia often uses to carry out attacks on targets in Ukraine.

The GUR recalls that in August 2023, Ukrainian forces struck the Russian missile ships "Admiral Essen" and "Admiral Makarov", as well as the patrol ship "Vasily Bykov".