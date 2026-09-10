Senior representatives of the Russian government have made a series of key statements in recent hours. The Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation Dmitry Medvedev categorically rejected claims of a new military campaign, while the Kremlin press secretary Dmitry Peskov commented on the possibilities for peace talks. At the same time, diplomatic tension arose along the Berlin-Washington axis.

Dmitry Medvedev: Mobilization is a false provocation by Kiev

In an interview with the Russian newspaper „Vedomosti“ (vedomosti.ru), published on September 10, 2026, Dmitry Medvedev described the rumors about an upcoming autumn mobilization in Russia as a "false provocation." According to him, the Ukrainian authorities are deliberately introducing disinformation into the public space. The aim is to cause a split in Russian society on the eve of the State Duma elections.

Medvedev stressed that the needs of the Russian Armed Forces are met entirely by contract servicemen and volunteers. “There is no need for mobilization“, he was categorical, repeating the recent positions of President Vladimir Putin.

The former Russian president explained the political hardening of his comments with his disappointment with European politicians. In front of “Vedomosti“ he shared that the actions of a number of Western countries towards Russia and its people have directly influenced his rhetoric. He added that the West should have shown greater foresight and taken into account Moscow's concerns about NATO expansion.

Dmitry Peskov and Maria Zakharova on the negotiations and Ukraine

Medvedev's statements were indirectly supported by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov (rtvi.com), who earlier also called the rumors of mobilization “informational ducks“. In his latest statements, Peskov emphasized international relations. He said that Russia remains open to diplomacy and welcomes the peace efforts of third parties, including India and US President Donald Trump. Peskov expressed hope for a possible resumption of the trilateral formats for talks, but pointed out that the final progress depends entirely on Kiev's decisions.

The official representative of the Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova (iz.ru) supplemented Moscow's position. She noted that Russia has never refused contacts on the Ukrainian crisis, but the most important condition remains the actual implementation of the already agreed commitments, and not just declarative statements.

Kirill Dmitriev: The German Chancellor is too “sensitive“

In addition to the Ukrainian issue, the Russian representatives also commented on the tremors in relations between Germany and the US. The Russian President's Special Representative for Investment and Economic Cooperation, Kirill Dmitriev, reacted ironically to the news that German Chancellor Friedrich Merz had postponed a planned telephone conversation with Donald Trump.

The reason for the cancellation of the conversation, according to German media, was Trump's congratulations to the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party for their success in the regional elections. On his profile on the social network X, Dmitriev published a short comment, calling the German leader „sensitive Federal Chancellor Merz“. In Russian political circles, this is interpreted as a sign of vulnerability and lack of stability in the current European coalition.

The diplomatic dynamics as of September 10, 2026 show that Moscow continues to pursue a hard line in the information space, while at the same time closely monitoring political changes in the West and the realignment of forces before possible future negotiations.