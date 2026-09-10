Ukrainian drone attack damages port and theater in Makhachkala

The port infrastructure in Makhachkala and the building of the Avar Theater were damaged in an attack with Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), the BBC reports, citing the Ukrainian agency "Ukrinform", Focus reports.

The acting head of Dagestan, Fyodor Shchukin, confirmed the damage and said that falling fragments from intercepted drones had caused fires in the port area.

According to the Telegram channel ASTRA, the first reports from local residents about explosions appeared at around 3:00 am.

The Port of Makhachkala

The commercial seaport of Makhachkala is of key logistical importance for the Russian Federation. According to the information provided, it is the only ice-free deep-water Russian port on the Caspian Sea, which operates year-round and handles both bulk and dry cargo.

On September 1, a historical record was recorded for the first eight months of the year - over 2.9 million tons of grain and about 1.83 million tons of liquid cargo were processed.

The port has six berths with a total length of over 900 meters, which allow the simultaneous processing of six vessels. The facility also has its own transport fleet.

Attacks on Russian strategic sites

The attack on Makhachkala is presented as part of the increasing number of attacks on Russian strategic sites.

On September 9, a fire was reported at the fuel oil terminal in Novorossiysk, Krasnodar Territory, after a nighttime drone attack.

Recently, a strike by Ukrainian Special Operations Forces on Russia's largest gas production center, located over 3,000 kilometers from the Ukrainian border, was also reported.