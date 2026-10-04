Three injured in over 40 Russian attacks in Dnipropetrovsk region

Three people were injured in over 40 attacks on three districts of Dnipropetrovsk region on October 3. The strikes were carried out with drones, artillery and aerial bombs, the head of the regional administration, Alexander Ganja, said.

„Three people were injured. The enemy carried out over 40 strikes on three districts with drones, artillery and aerial bombs“, Ganja said.

Food warehouses were hit in Pavlograd, after which a fire broke out. Two people were injured in the attack.

Destroyed in Nikopol District

In Nikopol District, Nikopol, Marganetska, Chervonokhrihorovska and Pokrovska municipalities were affected. Damage was caused to infrastructure, an apartment building, shops, a hardware store, an outbuilding and a car.

A 34-year-old man was injured and is being treated as an outpatient. He is the third person injured in the attacks in the district.

Struck in Sinelnikov District as well

In Sinelnikov District, an attack was carried out on Malomi Khaylovska municipality. The statement did not provide any additional information about casualties or damage there.

Ukrainska Pravda cites Oleksandr Ganja as the source of information about the attacks and their consequences.

Sources: Ukrainska Pravda