Former Polish Prime Minister Demands Report on Aid to Ukraine

Former Polish Prime Minister Leszek Miller has called on Ukraine to submit a report on the use of billions of euros and military equipment provided by Warsaw. He said Poland delivered about 300 tanks at the initial stage of the aid, but there is no public information about what happened to them and the rest of the equipment.

“Nobody asks what happened to the 300 tanks we sent at the beginning. What happened to the heavy and light equipment and so on. Nobody asks what happened to the billions of euros we delivered“, Miller said in the “Jankowski Contra“ podcast on “Polsat News“. He added that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky comes and asks for more help, and Poland provides it.

When asked if he believes that the funds provided are being misappropriated, Miller answered in the affirmative. However, the former prime minister did not provide evidence for this claim. He said that Warsaw should demand an account from Kiev and, if it refuses, stop supporting it.

“We are not a country that bathes in abundance. We have obligations to our own citizens and we cannot waste money and equipment“, Miller said. In the same interview, he replied that Poland should continue to help Ukraine “for now“.

What help has Poland provided

The Polish Ministry of National Defense announced in July that the total value of donations made to Ukraine amounted to 16.45 billion zlotys. For the period from 2024 to 2026, the value is 1.55 billion zlotys. The ministry said that each donation was made after a preliminary analysis by the Polish army.

Among the transferred weapons are T-72 tanks, modernized PT-91 and “Leopard 2“, as well as artillery systems, anti-aircraft systems, ammunition and armored vehicles. The exact composition and condition of the individual deliveries were not specified in Miller's statement.

The statement comes against a background of political tension

The former prime minister's comment comes against a background of strained relations between Warsaw and Kiev over historical issues and disagreements over bilateral policy. The Polish government continues to define support for Ukraine as part of Poland's and Europe's security.

The figures publicly presented by the Polish Ministry of National Defense show the total amount of donations, but do not provide an answer to Miller's specific request for a detailed report on the use of each delivery. There is currently no evidence that Ukraine has committed to a new report in response to his statement.

Sources: Polsat News