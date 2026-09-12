Trump in Dublin: "I want to see a united Ireland (VIDEO)

US President Donald Trump made one of the strongest political statements during his visit to Dublin, saying he would like to see a united Ireland. His words came after a meeting with Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin and immediately sparked a reaction in Britain.

“I don't want to cause trouble, but I would like to see it united“, Trump told reporters. He added that he believed it “will happen eventually“ and described such a development as “fantastic”, while acknowledging that Britain would also have a say.

The topic is extremely sensitive because of the status of Northern Ireland and the terms of the Good Friday Agreement of 1998, which ended decades of violence. The document provides for a referendum on the status of Northern Ireland, but such a vote can be called by the British government under certain conditions.

The reaction from London was not long in coming. The office of British Prime Minister Andy Burnham stated that its position remained unchanged - according to him, there is currently no majority in Northern Ireland in support of a new referendum on unification and one will not be called until this changes.

During the same period, Trump also commented on the situation in the Middle East. He stated that in his opinion Iran was probably behind the attack on the Saudi East-West pipeline, which is strategically important for the export of crude oil beyond the Strait of Hormuz. The American president also said, that he had spoken with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Trump also said that the Iranian-backed Houthis had contacted his administration and signaled that they did not want a direct confrontation with the United States. He said shipping in the area was largely continuing, although restrictions remained on vessels from one country he did not name.

During his visit to Dublin, Trump also met with Irish President Catherine Connolly, after which his program included talks with representatives of American and Irish business. Later, he is scheduled to head to Doonbeg, where his Trump International Golf Links is hosting the Irish Open.

The visit took place amid heightened security and planned protests both in Dublin and in the west of Ireland.