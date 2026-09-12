BRICS' Xi Jinping: Global South must have a stronger voice in the world

Chinese President Xi Jinping has called on BRICS to play a more active role in ending conflicts and establishing itself as a leading force in the Global South. The message was delivered during the grouping's summit in New Delhi, which brings together leaders of some of the largest emerging economies.

One of the main focuses of Xi's speech was the war in the Middle East. The Chinese leader said that the conflict does not meet the common interests of the international community and that Beijing is ready to work with other BRICS members to achieve peace.

Xi described BRICS as a leading grouping in the Global South and a model for independent development for emerging and developing countries. According to him, the countries of the group should promote economic development based on innovation.

The Chinese president also announced that next year China will take over the presidency of BRICS and will host the 19th summit of the organization.

Xi's first visit to India in seven years

Xi Jinping's presence in New Delhi has significance beyond the BRICS framework. It is his first visit to India in seven years and comes as the two Asian powers seek to gradually normalize their relations.

Ties between Beijing and New Delhi have deteriorated sharply since a deadly border clash in the Galwan Valley in 2020, which killed 20 Indian and four Chinese soldiers.

After an agreement reached in 2024 to withdraw troops from disputed areas, relations have gradually begun to improve. However, significant military forces remain deployed on both sides of the disputed Himalayan border.

In New Delhi, Xi is also scheduled to hold talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. China said before the meeting that it was ready to view relations with India from a strategic and long-term perspective and manage differences between the two countries.

Putin: BRICS is not directed against anyone

Russian President Vladimir Putin also used the forum to outline Moscow's vision for the future role of the organization.

“We are not against anyone. We are for our interests,“ Putin said during the BRICS business forum.

According to the Russian president, the grouping should build a sustainable platform for global economic growth and strengthen practical cooperation between businesses, technology companies and investors.

Putin criticized Western sanctions and trade restrictions, which he said were distorting normal international competition. Western countries, in turn, define a significant part of the restrictions against Russia as a response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Russia insists that BRICS develop its own mechanisms for international payments, infrastructure projects and investments, thereby reducing the dependence of members on Western financial systems.

Putin and Modi deepen relations

Ahead of the main summit, Putin held bilateral talks with Narendra Modi.

The two discussed political, economic, energy and defense cooperation, as well as the wars in Ukraine and the Middle East. Special attention was paid to the impact of the conflicts on maritime trade and the safety of Indian seafarers.

India and Russia confirmed their intention to deepen their “special and privileged strategic partnership“.

Economic relations between the two countries have grown significantly in recent years, especially after India's increase in imports of Russian oil. Moscow and New Delhi have set a goal of raising bilateral trade to $100 billion by 2030, up from nearly $70 billion in the 2024-2025 fiscal year.

India continues to reject pressure to end purchases of Russian energy raw materials, arguing its position with the need to provide reliable and affordable energy for its huge population and growing economy.

BRICS agree on joint declaration

One of the most important news from the meeting is the agreement in principle reached between the members on a joint declaration.

According to four sources with Reuters, the document is expected to condemn the unilateral initiation of war by any country, without naming specific countries.

Achieving consensus is particularly important given the differences between Iran and the United Arab Emirates over the conflict in the Persian Gulf. This is one of the tests of the ability of the expanded BRICS to form a common position on international crises.

Modi: BRICS should not be an anti-Western bloc

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has sought to allay concerns that the expansion of BRICS is aimed at creating a direct counterbalance to Western alliances.

New Delhi's position is that the organization should primarily be a platform through which developing economies can gain a stronger voice in setting international rules.

This position does not entirely coincide with the approach of Moscow and Beijing, which speak much more openly about the need to limit Western dominance in the international system.

It is precisely this contradiction that is among the main challenges facing BRICS. The organization now brings together 11 countries with different political systems, allies, and geopolitical interests.

The meeting in New Delhi shows that despite these differences, members are trying to find common ground around several themes: stronger representation of the Global South, more trade and investment among themselves, greater use of national currencies, and reform of international institutions.

Xi Jinping's message adds another ambition to this agenda: that BRICS should try to translate its growing economic weight into more tangible diplomatic influence in resolving global conflicts.