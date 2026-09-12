Irish President to Trump: War is not acceptable

US President Donald Trump has wrapped up his engagements in Dublin and is heading to the west of Ireland, where he will attend the Irish Open at his golf resort in Doonbeg. Shortly after his political meetings concluded, Irish President Catherine Connolly issued a statement stressing that during her conversation with Trump she had defended the position that “normalization of war and genocide can never be acceptable“.

Connolly pointed out that Ireland and the United States have a deep historical relationship that she said allows the two countries to speak openly to each other. She has focused on wars, climate change and the role Ireland can play in peaceful conflict resolution, drawing on the country's own historical experience.

Meanwhile, Trump left Dublin and headed to Shannon Airport, from where he continued to Doonbeg in County Clare. Air Force One flew over the Irish Open area as security forces prepared for the US president's arrival at the Trump International Golf Links & Hotel.

His visit to Doonbeg was held under extremely tight security. Irish police deployed a significant force around the complex, and airport-style screenings have been introduced for tournament visitors. A landing pad has been prepared and fortified in the area for the presidential helicopter Marine One.

As Trump departed Dublin, the backlash continued after his earlier remarks about the future of Northern Ireland. British Conservative leader Cammy Badenoch described his statements as “deeply unhelpful“ and warned that such comments create unnecessary tension. Representatives of the main unionist parties in Northern Ireland also insisted that the constitutional future of the region can only be decided by its population.

Demonstrations against the visit also continued. Protesters gathered in central Dublin and marched from the Garden of Remembrance, carrying banners and chanting against the American president. There have been no reports of serious incidents so far.

In his final speech before leaving Dublin, Trump praised Ireland and the Irish, describing the country as a “fantastic place” and said his attitude towards it was not solely related to his business interests there.