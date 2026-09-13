Putin wraps up India visit with BRICS summit

Russian President Vladimir Putin is wrapping up his three-day visit to India by participating in the second day of the BRICS summit in New Delhi. His visit began on September 11 and will continue until September 13, the Kremlin said.



During the visit, Putin held talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The two discussed the development of the strategic partnership between Moscow and New Delhi, trade, energy, defense and the international situation.



Putin's participation in the BRICS summit also has strong geopolitical significance. This is his first personal appearance at a summit of the organization outside of Russia since the start of the full-scale war in Ukraine in 2022.



The forum is attended by the leaders of the expanded BRICS. The organization now includes Russia, China, India, Brazil, South Africa, Egypt, Ethiopia, Indonesia, Iran and the United Arab Emirates.



On the first day of the meeting, the leaders adopted the so-called “New Delhi Declaration“. In it, they expressed serious concern about the escalation of the conflict in the Middle East and called for maximum restraint and the resolution of international disputes through diplomacy.



One of the main topics of the forum is the future of the global economy and the role of BRICS in the international financial system. Russia is pushing for the organization to strengthen its economic cooperation and develop mechanisms for payments, investments and trade that would reduce dependence on Western financial structures.



India, for its part, is seeking to use hosting the meeting to consolidate its role as one of the leading centers of the so-called Global South. For New Delhi, BRICS is a platform for cooperation, but also a tool for balancing relations with the West, Russia and China.



After the meeting, Putin is expected to leave India, which will conclude his three-day visit to the country.