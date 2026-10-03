Moscow Speaks: Russia Open to Dialogue on Security in the Black Sea

Russia is open to dialogue on ensuring security in the Black Sea for all countries, but no specific negotiations on bilateral agreements are currently underway. This was stated by Dmitry Peskov, Press Secretary of Russian President Vladimir Putin, quoted by TASS.

This was his response to a question about whether bilateral agreements with other countries, including India, Egypt and Turkey, are being considered.

"Depending on bilateral agreements, we are open to dialogue with all countries, but no specific discussions are currently underway," Peskov said.

Peskov said that this was discussed yesterday at the "Valdai" discussion club and "the president has responded".