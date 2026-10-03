Japan plans cheap cruise missile against air defense

Japan plans to develop a cheap, long-range cruise missile that can be launched in large numbers to exhaust the enemy's missile reserves. The intention is reported by Nikkei Asia, quoted by „Ukrainska Pravda“.

Development of the ground-launched missile could begin as early as the next fiscal year. To reduce the cost, the design is expected to widely use civilian components. Japan is also considering giving up some of the weapon's accuracy and power in exchange for the ability to produce more.

Lighter warhead and civilian cameras

Among the solutions being considered are a lighter warhead and civilian cameras instead of more expensive military sensors. The idea is to produce and use the missile in large numbers so that the enemy's air defenses are forced to expend some of their available interceptor missiles.

In this scenario, some of the cheap missiles could be intercepted, but the expense to the defending country would create better conditions for subsequent strikes by other means. This is the idea behind the concept for the massive use of the new missile.

Supplement to Tomahawk and Type 25

The new weapon should complement the Japanese Type 25 anti-ship missiles and the American Tomahawk cruise missiles. According to Nikkei Asia, one Tomahawk missile costs about 400 million yen, or approximately $2.5 million.

The first production of the Japanese missile is planned to begin by the 2029 fiscal year, and mass production - from 2030. The weapon will be used by the Japan Ground Self-Defense Forces.

Before the start of its own production, Tokyo is also considering the possibility of purchasing cheaper foreign missiles. Among the options mentioned is the Barracuda-500 from the American company Anduril.

In parallel with the plans for the new missile, Japan is expected to discuss the transfer or sale of weapons to Ukraine, including interceptor missiles for Patriot air defense systems.

Sources: Nikkei Asia