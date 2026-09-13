Peskov: Putin rejected a meeting with Zelensky at the G-20 summit

Russian President Vladimir Putin rejected the proposal of Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky to negotiate an end to the war within the framework of the G-20 summit in the United States. This was announced by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, quoted by “European Truth“, reports Focus.

Earlier, the Ukrainian president said he was ready to come to the G20 summit in Miami and meet with Putin if he also participated in it.

However, the Kremlin spokesman immediately dismissed such a possibility, calling it “impossible“.

Peskov stressed that the Russian leader was ready to meet with Zelensky only in Moscow.

Peskov was asked whether the Kremlin was considering an alternative venue for a meeting with Zelensky.

“There is a readiness to meet with him in Moscow,“ he replied.

Earlier, Peskov said that Russia did not rule out the possibility of resuming trilateral talks on the Russian-Ukrainian war.