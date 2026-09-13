Tusk warns: Russia could expand attacks to Polish territory

Poland is moving to a significantly higher level of alert due to growing Russian activity near the border. Prime Minister Donald Tusk warned that Warsaw cannot rule out the possibility of future escalation affecting Polish territory.

Tusk called an emergency meeting at the Government Security Center with the participation of the interior and defense ministers and heads of individual services. The reason for the meeting is the Russian attacks on Ukrainian regions directly adjacent to Poland on the night of September 13 and the morning of the same day, writes Ukrainska Pravda.

“The escalation of Russia's actions is becoming a fact, and its manifestations are getting closer and closer to our border“, said the Polish Prime Minister.

According to him, Poland must be ready for significantly more intense Russian activity in the coming weeks and months. Tusk did not rule out the possibility that such an escalation could directly affect the country.

The Prime Minister stressed that he did not want to create additional tension, but according to him, recent events show that Warsaw must prepare for the most unfavorable scenarios.

The new Russian drones are of particular concern. Tusk pointed out that Russia is using jet drones with greater range and accuracy, which increases the risk of incidents near NATO borders.

According to Deputy Defense Minister Cezary Tomczyk, 13 hits were recorded in the Russian attack on western Ukraine.

Polish authorities have already reported a real threat in the border area. It was earlier reported that a Russian strike hit a passenger train locomotive near the border with Poland. Ukrainian Railways later admitted that the target may have been a diplomatic train.

At the same time, the Polish Defense Ministry stated that the country's airspace was not violated. The Ukrainian border service also specified that the "Yagodin" border crossing itself was not hit.

However, Tusk warned that the potential threat is not limited to airspace. According to him, Russia may try to disrupt the work of railway infrastructure, enterprises and border crossings.

“We must be ready for a joint response if such a need arises“, said the Polish Prime Minister.

The latest warnings from Warsaw show that the war in Ukraine is increasingly influencing the assessment of the security of Poland and the other countries on NATO's eastern flank.

At the moment, there is no evidence of a Russian attack on Polish territory, but the Polish government is already preparing for a scenario in which such a threat could become a reality.