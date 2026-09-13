The approval rating of French President Emmanuel Macron has hit its lowest level in his entire term, a new poll shows.

Only 16% of French people say they approve of the way Macron is carrying out his duties as head of state. The data comes from an Ipsos and CESI survey for La Tribune Dimanche.

The result represents a new record low for Macron, who has been president of France since 2017.

The low confidence in the head of state comes amid ongoing political and economic difficulties in France. The country is facing serious debates over public finances, the budget deficit and the need to limit public spending.

The problems are also affecting the government's popularity.

According to the same survey, Prime Minister Sébastien Le Corneille's approval rating has also reached a record low.

Macron has already gone through periods of strong public pressure. Among the most serious tests of his rule were the “yellow vest” protests, the pension reform and the subsequent political conflicts surrounding the country’s governance.

Low public trust is particularly sensitive for Macron, as he is not eligible to run for a third consecutive presidential term.

The next presidential election in France will be in 2027, and political parties are already starting preparations for the race.

The decline in the popularity of the current president may also affect the positions of his political camp in the upcoming election campaign.

At this stage, however, the survey data primarily show deep dissatisfaction with Macron’s rule, without in themselves providing an answer as to who will win the future presidential race.