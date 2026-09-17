Moscow changes tactics! Russian army strikes Kyivvodokanal, wants to leave Ukrainian capital without water

On the night of September 17, Russia attacked facilities of "Kyivvodokanal" in the capital of Ukraine. The shelling led to a partial interruption of water supply in the left-bank part of Kiev and a drop in pressure in certain areas on the right bank, the press center of "Kyivvodokanal" reported on Facebook, UNIAN reports.

"As a result of the shelling, water supply was partially suspended on the left bank, and pressure was reduced in some areas on the right bank. "The specialists promptly restored the operation of the facilities and the provision of services," the statement said.

The company assured that the water supply to the capital has now been fully restored and all facilities are functioning normally.

"After the enemy attack on the city at night, "Kievvodokanal" is operating normally and providing water supply to all residents of the capital," the press center added.