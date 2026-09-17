The Strait of Hormuz: on the brink of an environmental disaster?

Satellite images from space show large black spots around the Strait of Hormuz. According to "Greenpeace” these are oil spills from tankers that were hit in the strait. The disputed sea route is also mined. Iran claims that one of the tankers around which spills are observed exploded in the strait after hitting a naval mine. For the same case, the United States blames Iran, which, according to Washington, attacked the ship with a drone and caused serious damage to it.

Environmentalists from "Greenpeace” insist that the war for control of the Strait of Hormuz is a serious threat to the environment. Bird habitats along the Omani coast are at risk, as are mangrove forests on the Iranian side, says Nina Noel, an international crisis expert at Greenpeace. "We have been seeing pollution in the Strait of Hormuz since the war began. The situation is very volatile. The number of ongoing oil spills and the level of pollution in a given area can vary significantly from day to day."

Spills also in the Arabian Sea

Badawi Ruhban, who worked for the UN for many years, is calling on the international community and affected coastal states to take action in light of the looming environmental disaster. "This means additional suffering for a region that is already shaken by armed conflict," the expert told the Arab television channel "Al Arabiya." Protected marine species are not only at risk around the Strait of Hormuz. Another oil slick is growing off the southern coast of the Sultanate in the Arabian Sea. A few months ago, the tanker "Caroline Bezengi" ran aground there with about 110,000 tons of crude oil on board.

The oil tanker is believed to belong to Russia's so-called "shadow fleet" and is subject to EU sanctions. In mid-August, the Omani authorities said that specialized teams would work to minimize the environmental impact. Since then, there has been no further official information. There are fears that the ship will break up.

"Greenpeace" does not see any improvement in the situation. "Usually during clean-up operations, support ships are always visible nearby, monitoring the situation. At the end of August, there was one support ship there, but we were unable to see anything more than that via satellite. "So, at least based on satellite images, we cannot confirm at this time that any active cleanup activities are taking place," the environmental organization explained.

Oman is doing everything it can to protect the biodiversity of its coral reefs, says environmental expert Hassan El Telleli, quoted by ARD. The coastal area around the stranded tanker "Caroline Bezengi" is also under state protection. "The Sultanate of Oman has been investing in so-called environmental diplomacy for decades. That is why this incident poses a huge threat if it is not contained," El Telleli explained. The war is causing enormous ecological damage to the region, which will have long-term consequences: tourists who come to Oman for its pristine underwater world could be deterred from visiting, and fishermen could lose their livelihoods due to oil pollution.

Author: Nina Amin (ARD)