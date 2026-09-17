Moscow Speaks: New US Sanctions Against Russia Will Complicate Reaching a Peace Agreement on Ukraine

The Kremlin said that new US sanctions against Russia will make it difficult to reach a peace agreement on Ukraine. Yesterday, the US House of Representatives passed a massive package of sanctions aimed at increasing economic pressure on Russia over its war in Ukraine and sent the bill to President Donald Trump for signature, BTA reports.

„Of course, we are following the developments surrounding this document. "It falls into the category of unfriendly actions, and of course, any additional sanctions imposed by the United States will certainly complicate efforts to reach a peace agreement in Ukraine," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

The United States' efforts to mediate an end to the four-and-a-half-year-old war in Ukraine have been stalled for months. Earlier this month, however, President Donald Trump sent two of his envoys to Moscow and Kiev in an attempt to give the process a new impetus.

The bill targets Russia's energy and defense sectors, as well as its so-called "shadow fleet" of tankers that evade sanctions.

The measure is intended to deprive Moscow of revenue to finance the war in Ukraine. The document also gives Trump the authority to impose tariffs of up to 100% on goods from China, India and other countries to reduce their dependence on Russian oil and gas.

Meanwhile, India has warned Washington that new measures to impose tariffs on Russian oil purchases could affect their bilateral relations.