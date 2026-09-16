Prof. Vuchkov: Politicians supplied the "Petrohan" sect, no one can influence me

The Supreme Judicial Council (SJC), the judiciary and an upcoming election. Former interior minister Prof. Dr. Vesselin Vuchkov has been nominated for the new SJC by "We Continue the Change" (PP).

"Petrohan-Okolchitsa" case

The investigation into the "Petrohan-Okolchitsa" case continues - six victims with no evidence of external interference.

"What was even launched as an initial version corresponds to objective reality. Some fragments may remain unclear. This is about the commission of two criminal acts by the leader of this sect - intentional murder and intentional incitement to suicide", commented Prof. Vuchkov in the program "Denyat ON AIR".

According to him, the National Security Agency (DANS) had conducted checks on this case years before, with some services of the Ministry of Internal Affairs providing assistance.

"The most important questions are what happened around February 1 and 2. The version is plausible. There are very serious consequences - 6 corpses of people of working age, and even children".

According to Prof. Vuchkov, the more serious speaker at the press conference should have been the specific supervising prosecutor.

"It seems too ugly to politicize this case, as well as the one about the pardon. "The institutions should learn a lesson and know how to react, how to investigate and share information with the public," he urged, noting that organizing a press conference with the participation of the victims' relatives does not seem particularly favorable to him.

"It is difficult for me to define a categorical political umbrella, but signing with a ministry is no joke. Providing this team with attributes that resemble statehood cannot be done without politicians".

The pardon of "Petrich Escobar"

Prof. Vuchkov commented to Bulgaria ON AIR on the pardon of "Petrich Escobar" Ognyan Atanasov by then-Vice President Iliana Yotova in 2022.

When asked who is responsible when a prisoner is pardoned, the former Interior Minister replied that the person who signed the specific decree and erased the rest of the sentence is responsible - at that time it was the Vice President.

According to him, more information should be shared and specific documents should be published.

He did not rule out the possibility that there was an element of deception, but also noted that it is possible that there were documents that showed that the person was in serious condition.

The election of a new SJC

Regarding the election of members of the new SJC, Prof. Vuchkov pointed out that not only talk, but also people's previous deeds and actions should be taken into account.

"Some quite wrong personnel decisions were made, including from the current SJC, which is entering its tenth year".

When asked if someone in power ordered him to do something, the former Interior Minister replied that he was a person who could be loyal and work in a team, but had internal boundaries that he would not cross because no one could influence him.