Zelensky announced the creation of the "Carpathian Eight"

The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky announced the launch of a new transregional initiative - the "Carpathian Eight" (C8). This was reported by "Ukrinform", quoted by News.bg.

He stressed that the format unites Ukraine and its neighbors in Europe.

Eight countries participate in the initiative

The initiative includes Ukraine, Romania, Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Austria and Serbia.

Zelensky believes that the new format will help expand logistics and cross-border economic cooperation, as well as provide significant support to local communities.

Representatives of the countries participated in the founding meeting

The founding meeting was attended by the presidents of Romania and Serbia, the prime minister of Poland, as well as representatives of Slovakia, the Czech Republic and Austria.