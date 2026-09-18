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Zelensky announced the creation of the "Carpathian Eight"

Zelensky announced the creation of the "Carpathian Eight"

The new format unites Ukraine and seven European countries for the development of logistics and cross-border economic cooperation

Sep 18, 2026 14:47 59

Zelensky announced the creation of the "Carpathian Eight" - 1
Eli Stoanova Eli Stoanova Author at Fakti.bg

The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky announced the launch of a new transregional initiative - the "Carpathian Eight" (C8). This was reported by "Ukrinform", quoted by News.bg.

He stressed that the format unites Ukraine and its neighbors in Europe.

Eight countries participate in the initiative

The initiative includes Ukraine, Romania, Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Austria and Serbia.

Zelensky believes that the new format will help expand logistics and cross-border economic cooperation, as well as provide significant support to local communities.

Representatives of the countries participated in the founding meeting

The founding meeting was attended by the presidents of Romania and Serbia, the prime minister of Poland, as well as representatives of Slovakia, the Czech Republic and Austria.