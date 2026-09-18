Russia demands Japan remove US Typhoon missile systems from its territory

Russia is demanding that Japan remove US Typhoon missile systems from its territory, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said today, quoted by TASS, BTA reported.

This is not the first time Moscow has protested against the deployment of the Typhoon systems during joint military exercises this month between Japan, Australia and the United States, saying they pose a threat to Russia's security, Reuters reports.

Zakharova mentioned the protest note sent on September 3, saying that Japan should take it very seriously.

"Typhoon" is a medium-range system capable of launching SM-6 and "Tomahawk" cruise missiles.

Russia and Japan have exchanged a series of protest notes in recent weeks following a visit by Russian President Vladimir Putin to one of the disputed Kuril Islands, Reuters notes.