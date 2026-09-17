Bai Fidos for "Petrohan": Kalushev came to me with a boy aged 11-13. He introduced himself as the son of the lama

I remember the day when the lama Ivaylo Kalushev came to me together with an 11-13 year old boy. I asked the boy what his name was and he introduced himself as the son of the group leader. This did not arouse any doubt in me, for what reason would they lie to me, I wondered. We bargained for 96,000 leva and he and the men with him started looking around the rooms and taking pictures, they were clicking in succession, and there were many rooms. I immediately understood that they were special people. This was told today by Bai Fidos from Montana.

He is the father of former GERB MP Iskra Fidosova and has sold the "Petrohan" chalet to Ivaylo Kalushev's group, "24 Chasa" reports.

"They ordered me to quickly pack my luggage, and it was small things. I asked them to help me with transportation, they refused me, and then I asked about the toilet, and they refused me that under the pretext that "you can't go in and not look". I sent a request for a coffee, they refused me. Then the boy approached me and said to me: "Have you seen what kind of people they are. This suggests that something is being hidden", says Bai Fidos.

He has been managing the base for 13 years. He looked into the canteen and saw boxes of cameras piled up.

This happened during his last visit to "Petrohan". He hasn't set foot there since.

The organization of the environmentalists dates back to January 2022. In the city of Montana, it is said that the group from the National Agency for Control of Protected Areas had other activities. It is heard among those familiar with the actions of the green organization that they helped the police and provided data on human trafficking, they also helped with modern equipment. At that time, the money for the Ministry of Internal Affairs was not enough and the criminals were better armed and more mobile than the police.

"I know the hut very well, I used to raise roosters there, a symbol of male children. "I'm sorry, but I didn't see a tunnel, I had cleaned the basement," says Bai Fidos, the father of notary Iskra Fidosova.

The hut was built on the occasion of the 60th anniversary of the September Uprising of 1923, he assures. He is surprised that they installed solar panels, since the hut has 100 kilowatts of electricity, but he agrees that they chose more modern methods.

People talked a lot about these rangers. Avid mountaineers complained that they were threatened and warned not to pass by there when they were walking in nature. They put up signs saying "Shooting without warning."

While the hut was owned by Fidos, it was open day and night, everyone moved freely, tourists went to the ski slope, students went to camp. With difficulty and a long wait, he won two stars for the tourist hut from the then Minister Angelkova, but this increased the requirements for the hut owner.

"I feel sorry for this boy Nikolay, who was killed, and for the young men who committed suicide. This is a great tragedy, I offer my condolences to their relatives", said Bai Fidos. He knew Ivaylo Ivanov. He knows about him that he is from the village of Bezdenitsa, and his mother from Belotintsi.