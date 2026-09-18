Mickoski again questioned the inclusion of Bulgarians in the Constitution

The Prime Minister of the RSM Mickoski once again questioned the inclusion of Bulgarians in the Constitution, noting that there are not 300,000, but only 3,000 Bulgarians living in the country.

In an interview with the Atlantic Council, quoted by BGNES, he stated that the approach to membership in the European Union should be based on merit. According to him, this is not the case in the case of Skopje. According to him, the RSM is faced with bilateral issues and cannot move forward, although it meets the criteria.

Mickoski accused the previous government of making commitments that it cannot fulfill. He believes that this has put the country in a difficult situation regarding membership in the European Union. The Prime Minister of the RSM indicated that the current government is struggling to overcome this obstacle.

According to him, the case of Skopje cannot be compared to the institutional experience of previous EU member states, since the country began the process before Croatia, with the signing of the Stabilization and Association Agreement more than 25 years ago.

According to him, the RSM is in the same place it was 26 years ago. Mickoski pointed out that this is disappointing and discouraging for the citizens of my country.

He emphasized that in the last few years the European Court of Human Rights in Strasbourg has ruled 14 times in favor of the Macedonian community in Bulgaria, that the human rights of the Macedonian community living in Bulgaria have been violated by the Bulgarian authorities. According to him, on the other hand, there is not a single such decision regarding the Bulgarian community in the RSM.