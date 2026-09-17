Ukrainian F-16 fighter pilots defend the airspace from Russian attacks, but the critical shortage of American-made missiles puts the fulfillment of this task at risk. This, as reported by the Air Force of Ukraine, was reported by the commander of a unit of Ukrainian F-16 pilots with the call sign "Phantom" in an interview with NEWSMAX, Focus writes.

He emphasizes that Ukraine needs additional missiles not only for Patriot systems, but also for AIM-120 missiles. He also noted that an unarmed aircraft is a "useless tool".

The shortage has reportedly become so acute that Ukrainian pilots are forced to save missiles. And during some combat missions, they have to rely on the onboard machine guns of their F-16s to destroy Russian air targets.

Back in July, President Volodymyr Zelensky said in an interview with Sky News that Ukraine was experiencing a critical shortage of missiles to defend against massive Russian ballistic missile strikes.

According to him, he is focused on negotiations with the United States, President Donald Trump and other allies to continue providing means and weapons to defend Ukraine, as well as to strengthen sanctions against Russia.

Zelensky stressed that air defense remains a priority, as Russia increasingly uses ballistic missiles against major cities.