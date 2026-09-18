Drone operators from the 1st Independent Assault Regiment struck a self-propelled launcher of the Russian Buk-M1 surface-to-air missile system in the Zaporizhzhia region, the regiment announced on Facebook, also distributing video footage of the strike, Ukrinform reported, BTA reported.

The agency notes that the Buk-M1 is a medium-range surface-to-air missile system designed to intercept aircraft, helicopters and cruise missiles.

Ukrainian defenders used Dart and Kotykhoroshko combat drones to carry out the air strike hit the target.

Meanwhile, seven people were injured in a drone attack in Odessa this afternoon, the head of the Odessa regional military administration, Oleg Kiper, announced on Telegram.

"A jet drone hit a multi-storey residential building in the city center at around 4:30 p.m. local time (and Bulgarian). The injured are receiving medical assistance," Kiper said. "Damage was caused to the facades of administrative buildings. A fire broke out on several floors of the hit residential building," the regional governor also informed.

The relevant services are eliminating the consequences of the attack.

The Bulgarians in Odessa region number over 150,000 people and are the third largest according to the latest official census in Ukraine. About 50-60 thousand Bulgarians live in the city of Odessa itself. The largest compact Bulgarian population is concentrated in Bolgradsky, Izmailsky and Belgorod-Dniester regions.