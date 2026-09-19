The turnout in the State Duma elections in the Russian Federation reached 29.75% by the end of the first day of voting. The official data was announced by the Central Election Commission (CEC) in Moscow. The parliamentary vote in the country is being held over three days in order to ensure greater accessibility and security for voters.

According to the information provided by the election authorities, the first day passed without serious violations of public order or systemic technical problems. High levels of activity were recorded both in the Far Eastern regions of Russia and in the larger administrative centers in the European part of the country.

The role of electronic voting

The remote electronic voting system, which is being widely implemented in a number of key subjects of the federation, including the capital Moscow, also made a significant contribution to the reported percentage. Millions of Russian citizens chose to cast their votes online in the early hours of the day, which eased traffic in front of physical polling stations.

“The activity on the first day shows high civic responsibility. We expect the flow of voters to increase even more during the weekend,“ the CEC leadership said.

The elections are the first parliamentary elections since the start of the full-scale war against Ukraine and are expected to consolidate the dominant position of the ruling United Russia party.

According to the Associated Press, the authorities have spread the vote over three days in order to increase voter participation, and electronic voting was used as early as Friday. Reuters notes that the campaign took place amid very limited opposition and under conditions that human rights activists and Western observers describe as "highly controlled".

How the first day went

In some regions of Russia, the first day of voting also passed under increased security measures. The Associated Press reported that polling stations in Sochi were temporarily closed due to the threat of a drone attack, and in the Krasnodar region, one polling station was relocated after a shock wave broke windows.

For the first time, residents of four Ukrainian regions that Moscow annexed after the start of the war but does not fully control are also participating in the parliamentary vote. Voting is also underway in Crimea, annexed by Russia in 2014, a move that Kiev and much of the international community do not recognize.

The Political Background

Before the vote, President Vladimir Putin called on Russians to show support for the soldiers on the front lines and for the state's policy, the Associated Press reported. The Kremlin is presenting the elections as a sign of stability, while critics say real competition has been minimized.

According to publications by Reuters and the Associated Press, the ruling “United Russia“ “ will “ almost certainly“ retain control of the Duma, while smaller parties from the so-called The main opposition is expected to remain in parliament without changing the balance of power.

The materials also note that the vote comes against a backdrop of military pressure, Ukrainian drone strikes on Russian refineries and growing tensions over the Russian economy. This reinforces the Kremlin's attempt to present a picture of order and control to the public despite the war and internal difficulties.

Sources: Associated Press, Reuters