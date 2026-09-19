US delays missile deliveries to allies

The United States has warned its allies that deliveries of some key missiles and air defense systems could be delayed for years, Reuters reports. The reason is the depletion of US stocks after massive spending on military aid and the need for the Pentagon to first replenish its own reserves.

According to Reuters, the delays mainly affect weapons that are important for air and missile defense. Among them are missiles for which some European countries had expected earlier deliveries. The publications indicate that some of the deadlines may be significantly pushed forward, and in some cases the delay is measured in years.

Pressure on Pentagon stocks

The US military has shifted its attention to replenishing its own arsenals, after US involvement in conflicts in recent months has accelerated the consumption of ammunition and missiles, Reuters writes. The publication points out that this also puts pressure on commitments to allies in Europe and Asia.

The Pentagon has not publicly commented on all the specific delays, and in some cases details about individual contracts and deadlines are also missing. So far, it is clear that this is a problem with availability, not a refusal to deliver.

What does this mean for allies

According to Reuters, the most affected are partners who rely on American missiles for air defense and long-range strikes. Germany, for example, has requested an acceleration of the delivery of Tomahawk missiles and the Typhon launcher, but American stocks and the production capacity of manufacturer Raytheon make it difficult to implement quickly, the agency reports.

Separately, European countries and Asian allies are closely monitoring how the delays will affect their own modernization plans. Reuters notes that for some systems, the wait could last up to five years.

The topic comes amid broader discussions in Washington about whether American stocks are sufficient to simultaneously support allies and maintain their own combat readiness. What is confirmed so far is that the US is warning of delays; it is unclear if and when all affected shipments will be made up.

Sources: Reuters