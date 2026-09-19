Trump Advisor: Journalism in the US is Dead

American journalism is dead; the country's media has ceased to be impartial and objective; now they are just a business. This was the statement of the US President's envoy Richard Grenell.

“The problem is that journalism is dead. Americans view the media as commercial enterprises – they no longer provide objective and impartial reporting. So treat them as the private businesses that they are“, Grenell wrote in X, commenting on the denial of access to the White House to journalists from CNN, MS NOW and Politico.

CNN previously called this decision by US President Donald Trump a violation of its constitutional rights. MS NOW and Politico promised to take all necessary steps to protect the rights guaranteed by the First Amendment of the US Constitution to freedom of speech.

On September 18, the American leader announced that he was denying access to the White House to journalists from these television channels and the newspaper for spreading false information about his administration. He added that the list of media outlets banned from the presidential residence could be expanded, but allowed the decision to be reversed. Subsequently, Fox News reported that correspondents and technical staff of these media outlets would be denied access to the White House starting September 19.