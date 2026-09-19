Sochi beaches reopen after drone threat

Authorities in the Russian Black Sea resort of Sochi have reopened beaches and promenades that were previously closed due to a warning of a possible drone attack.

Sochi Mayor Andrei Proshunin announced on Saturday that the alert has been lifted and access to coastal areas is now normal.

„The threat of drones has been lifted in Sochi. Access to beach areas and promenades is normal. "There is no danger," Proshunin said, quoted by Interfax.

Earlier in the day, access to the beaches in Sochi was restricted precisely because of the danger of an attack by unmanned aerial vehicles. The measure was preventive in nature.

Sochi is located on the Russian Black Sea coast, where in recent years the authorities have periodically introduced restrictions due to threats related to the war in Ukraine.

The statement from the local authorities does not make it clear whether sea drones were actually detected near Sochi. It is only confirmed that a threat was declared, which led to the temporary closure of the beaches, and the alert was subsequently lifted.