Eftimov at a meeting of NATO military chiefs

The Chief of Defense, Admiral Emil Eftimov, participated in the annual conference of the NATO Military Committee in Copenhagen, where the Alliance's military chiefs discussed readiness, defense plans and the acceleration of the development of new capabilities.

During the forum, Eftimov emphasized that in the face of increasing strategic confrontation, the allies must maintain a high level of combat readiness in order to effectively implement NATO's defense plans, the Ministry of Defense announced.

He also pointed out that the greater commitments of the European allies and Canada do not mean only presence, but also the deployment of the right forces in the right place, with the necessary readiness and for a sufficiently long time according to the operational situation.

They talked about defense plans and new technologies

According to the Ministry of Defense, the defense chiefs also discussed achieving the necessary level of readiness for implementation of the alliance's defense plans, as well as the implementation of NATO's standing air and missile defense plan.

Special attention was paid to transformation and capability building. Emphasis was placed on the need for the defense industry to increase its capacity and for new technologies to be implemented more quickly, but without disrupting interoperability between allies.

According to NATO, the meeting of military chiefs in the Danish capital will be held on September 18 and 19, 2026. The program includes the participation of military representatives of the member states, as well as the supreme allied commanders in Europe and for transformation.

Within the framework of the conference, Admiral Eftimov also held a bilateral meeting with the Chief of Defense of France, General Fabien Mandon. The Bulgarian Ministry of Defense said the two discussed issues of mutual interest.

The Military Committee is NATO's highest military body. It advises the North Atlantic Council on military matters and brings together the allies' chiefs of defense.

Sources: DARIC News, Ministry of Defense, NATO