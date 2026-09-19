Russia does not see those who profess Russophobia, neo-Nazism or any other manifestation of misanthropy as its partners or interlocutors. This was stated by the spokeswoman of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova in an interview with TASS after the International Youth Festival.

„We repel those who follow a Russophobic policy“, the diplomat said. „We do not see those who profess Russophobia, racism, neo-Nazism or any manifestation of this misanthropic ideology as our partners or even interlocutors.“

However, Zakharova emphasized that all those who "They come to Russia with love, and maybe even for love," they are always welcomed with open arms. "We understand and even appreciate the courage they sometimes show, because we know that they are periodically under pressure, and sometimes obstacles and barriers are erected in front of them," she added.

"We are always glad to see those who come to us with peace, friendship and an open heart," the official spokesman for the Russian Foreign Ministry said.