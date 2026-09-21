The Russian armed forces will respond to Ukraine's attacks on Russian civilian targets by intensifying their strikes against military targets in Kiev. This was stated on Sunday by the Russian Defense Ministry, quoted by "Interfax".

"In response to the attacks of the Kiev regime on civilian targets in Russia, the Russian Armed Forces will continue and intensify strikes with precision weapons against military targets in Kiev," the ministry said in a statement.

Earlier on Sunday, the Russian Defense Ministry said that Kiev, in an attempt to thwart the elections in Russia on September 19 and 20, attempted a massive attack on Russian territory using drones and "Flamingo" cruise missiles.

"In an attempt to thwart the democratic expression of the will of Russian citizens in the elections for the State Duma of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation, the Kiev regime attempted a massive attack on Russian territory on September 19 and 20 using unmanned aerial vehicles and Flamingo cruise missiles, the statement said.

During the repulse of the massive attack on Russian regions, 1,951 attack drones and eight long-range cruise missiles were shot down within 24 hours. Another cruise missile launched by the enemy was deflected and fell in an uninhabited area.

"All Flamingo missiles launched by the Kiev regime were destroyed by Russian air defense systems as they approached civilian targets in the Moscow region," the Russian Defense Ministry said, emphasizing that "the attempt at a massive attack on Moscow failed. The enemy did not achieve its goals".