Turkey ready to provide military assistance to Saudi Arabia against the Houthis

Turkey is ready to provide military assistance to Saudi Arabia in response to the attacks by the Yemeni Houthis against the country. This was stated by the country's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, quoted by "Al Jazeera".

According to him, Saudi Arabia may need military assistance due to the ongoing attacks by the Houthis, especially regarding "technical issues", and Ankara will have no problem providing it.

The military assistance to Riyadh will be provided within the framework of the defense agreement that was signed by Turkey, Saudi Arabia and Pakistan.

An eagle, a crab and a pike gathered and created the "Islamic NATO"

The agreement unites three of the most influential Sunni Muslim countries - Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Pakistan.

But the minister did not specify what kind of assistance Turkey could provide.

"We see that very serious attacks are being carried out against the territorial integrity and "Saudi Arabia's sovereignty," Fidan stressed.

We recall that earlier today, Saudi Arabia confirmed that Yemeni Houthi rebels had attempted to attack its capital with a ballistic missile - the first case of an attack on Riyadh since the escalation of fighting with the Iranian-backed rebels.

The fighting between Saudi Arabia and the Houthis is another front that has flared up as a result of the war between the United States, Israel and Iran.

On September 11, the Houthis announced that they had captured the strategic island of Perim in the Bab el-Mandeb Strait. It is a key sea route to and from the Suez Canal, connecting the Red Sea to the Gulf of Aden, and its importance has grown since the closure of the Strait of Hormuz in the war against Tehran.

A few days later, the Houthis said they had attacked a military base in southern Saudi Arabia with drones and missiles. The attack on the "Sharura" base targeted "weapons warehouses and command and control centers that manage aggression against our nation and people," Houthi military spokesman Yahya Sari said at the time.

This also came after the rebels captured the Red Sea port city of Moha.

The Houthis' hour has struck: Sa