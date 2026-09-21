Ilija Srdanović, leading candidate of the Serbian "Student List", announced today after another invitation for a television debate by the Serbian president and leader of the "United Serbia" list Aleksandar Vučić that "he does not have enough authority for this invitation", reports N1.

Earlier today, Vučić again invited Srdanović to a television debate, stating that it could be held "whenever and wherever he wishes".

"It could even be in the studios of their bosses at N1 or Nova S. It could be two, three or four against one", Vučić said in a public address via TikTok.

Previously, Srdanović had stated that the "Student List" candidates were not required to talk to those who were not included in their planned election activities. Instead, they would talk "to people who have something to say". As for the others - "if they have already said everything, there is nothing more to discuss", since the candidates have "more important work to do in building a better Serbia".

"Given the situation and the way the "Student List" was formed, none of us have any need to enter into such a dialogue with someone who did not deserve it," said Srdanović regarding Vučić's earlier invitation for talks.

Vučić dissolved the Serbian parliament and announced early elections

The president said that the previous years had been filled with foreign policy, domestic policy, energy and economic challenges.

We recall that Vučić announced that he would resign by the end of September in order to participate as an ordinary citizen in the campaign for prime minister in the early parliamentary elections. elections.

The Serbian president signed a decree dissolving parliament and calling early parliamentary elections for October 25, after it was proposed by Serbian Prime Minister Djuri Matus.

Vučić was elected head of state in April 2017 and re-elected in April 2022. According to the Serbian constitution, the president has a five-year term and can be re-elected once.

Vučić's announcement of the elections also came after more than a year of anti-government and anti-corruption protests led by students. They were provoked by the collapse of a canopy at a railway station in the city of Novi Sad in November 2024, which killed 16 people.