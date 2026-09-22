Trump announces meetings on Iran in New York

Donald Trump said in New York that he is holding meetings on Iran today and that the Islamic Republic is “not doing very well“. The US president made the statement after meeting with New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani.

“I am actually holding meetings on this issue today. They are doing very badly”, Trump said, without specifying who he will talk to on the subject.

His schedule for New York also includes a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron. According to the Associated Press, the White House has confirmed the meeting with Mamdani, and Macron is among the leaders Trump is scheduled to meet with during his visit.

Reuters reported that the Trump administration is also preparing a meeting with leaders from the Gulf countries to discuss the war with Iran during the UN General Assembly in New York. The agency added that Washington has allowed Iranian officials to attend the General Assembly session.

Sources: Associated Press, Reuters