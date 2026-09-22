Ukrainian drones hit oil refinery in Samara, large fire burns

On the night of September 22, unmanned aerial vehicles attacked the Kuibyshev refinery in the Samara region of Russia, and a large-scale fire broke out on the territory of the enterprise.

Ukrainskaya Pravda reported that local residents heard explosions after the characteristic sound of drones, and footage of a large fire and thick smoke above the plant was distributed on social networks.

The authorities in the region and emergency services had not commented on the consequences of the strike at the time of publication.

What is known about the plant

The Kuibyshev refinery is located in the Kuibyshev district of the city of Samara and is part of the Rosneft group.

The enterprise produces motor and diesel fuel, aviation kerosene, fuel oil and bitumen, and its design capacity is about 7 million tons of oil per year.

Sources: Ukrainskaya Pravda