Typhoon Duhuang kills three in Japan

Three people have died and two are missing after Typhoon Duhuang swept across the central Pacific coast of Japan's main island of Honshu, Reuters reported, citing local police in Kanagawa and Chiba prefectures.

In Kanagawa and Chiba, torrential rains triggered landslides and flooding. In Sodegaura, Chiba prefecture, a 51-year-old man died after a landslide buried a bulldozer he was using to clear fallen rocks and mud. In Yokosuka, a woman was found dead in a mudslide-filled home.

Police were also searching for three women who had not been found after a landslide in Yokosuka and Miura. Two people are still missing, according to the latest figures.

The Japan Meteorological Agency has warned of the risk of sudden deterioration in conditions. Some areas have received more than 410 millimeters of rain in two days.

On September 20, more than 1.6 million people in Japan were advised to move to safer areas.

Despite the improved weather, many railway lines in the Tokyo area remain closed. Operators are planning to inspect the tracks and equipment after the heavy rains.

Sources: Reuters, Japan Meteorological Agency, Kanagawa Prefectural Police, Chiba Prefectural Police