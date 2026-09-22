Zelensky arrives in New York to meet with Trump

Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in New York to participate in the 81st session of the UN General Assembly and for a series of bilateral meetings, including with Donald Trump, Ukrainskaya Pravda reported, citing a statement by the Ukrainian president.

On Monday evening, Zelensky has planned talks with a group of American lawmakers and with Emmanuel Macron.

On Tuesday morning, he will lay flowers at the September 11 Memorial. Bilateral meetings are scheduled during the day, including a conversation with Trump.

On Wednesday, Zelensky will participate in the International Summit on the Crimean Platform. He is scheduled to speak at a UN Security Council meeting on Ukraine at 11:00 a.m. local time and at a General Assembly session at around 2:00 p.m.

According to Zelensky, about 20 meetings are planned in New York - with Trump, European leaders, senators, members of the House of Representatives, heads of international organizations, American companies and think tanks.

The Ukrainian delegation has prepared for signing a new agreement in the field of unmanned aerial vehicles, called the Drone Deal.

First Lady Olena Zelenska has also arrived in the United States with Zelensky. She will speak to students and faculty at Columbia University and present the results of the meeting of first ladies and gentlemen at the UN. She is also scheduled to meet with representatives of American business, the president of the World Bank, and the wife of the British prime minister.

The statement states that Zelensky and Trump agreed to a personal meeting during a telephone conversation on September 20.

Sources: Ukrainskaya Pravda, Ukrinform