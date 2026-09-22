Zakharova: Moscow and Washington are exploring a meeting between Lavrov and Rubio

Moscow and Washington are exploring the possibility of a meeting between Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in New York. This was stated by the spokeswoman of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova, quoted by „Interfax“.

„It is being investigated“, Zakharova replied when asked whether the information that a meeting between Lavrov and Rubio could take place on September 23 is true.

Thus, the Russian Foreign Ministry confirmed that such a conversation is being prepared, but is not currently announcing a finally agreed date and time.

The possible meeting will take place in New York, where this week intensive diplomatic activity is concentrated around the 81st session of the UN General Assembly.

As early as September 15, information appeared that Lavrov could talk with Rubio during his visit to New York. Zakharova's latest statement indicates that as of September 22, the possibility remains a matter of agreement between the two sides.

Lavrov and Rubio have been in contact in recent months amid attempts at dialogue between Moscow and Washington and the ongoing serious disagreements between the two countries.

Their possible meeting comes at a time of active diplomatic talks over the war in Ukraine. A number of high-level meetings are being held in New York, related to both de-escalation options and sanctions against Russia and the future parameters of a possible negotiation process.