The US will have two new major bases in Greenland

US President Donald Trump announced that Washington will create two "major" military bases in Greenland, the AP reported.

One will be in the southern part of the island in Narsarsuaq, and the other on the east coast in Mestervig.

The Pentagon will be able to expand its "Pitufik" air base. It is the only operating US base on the island. The US military, air force and navy are given broad powers to operate in the area of the island.

"No adversary of the United States will ever again be allowed to establish a military presence in Greenland or make sensitive investments there without our express written approval", Trump said during his speech to the UN General Assembly.

He added that Washington "will immediately begin the process of building a large military presence in appropriate locations".

In addition, the US president confirmed that this agreement will strengthen the security of Europe, as well as that of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), stating that NATO is now "stronger than ever".

Trump signed a trilateral security agreement in New York with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and Greenlandic Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen to strengthen security in Greenland, the Arctic and North Atlantic region.

In her remarks at the signing ceremony, Nielsen stressed the importance of NATO and Greenland's place within the Western alliance, saying the bloc plays a key role in maintaining regional security. "Your security is our security, and our security is your security", Nielsen said, thanking Trump for the talks.

"We love the people of Greenland," Trump said after the ceremony.

Greenland enjoys broad self-government within the Kingdom of Denmark, while defense and some foreign policy issues remain with Copenhagen. The island is of growing strategic importance to the United States and NATO because of its location in the Arctic and the growing military and economic rivalry in the region.