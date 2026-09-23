The European Union's High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Kaia Kallas, has called on Russia to stop attacks in the Black Sea to resume Ukrainian grain exports.

In a statement published by her, Kallas said that “grain from Ukraine feeds people all over the world“, but Russia is blocking exports via the Black Sea and “deliberately provoking a global food crisis“.

According to her, the European Union is calling for the attacks to stop and grain supplies to be resumed. Kallas stressed that food should not be used as a weapon of war.

She also pointed out that Ukraine provides 15% of the world's corn exports, 10% of wheat, 15-20% of barley and about 50% of sunflower oil. According to her, almost 90% of this production is transported via the Black Sea corridor.

Kallas called for the preservation of the sanctions policy

Kallas said in New York, where she participated in meetings surrounding the UN General Assembly, that sanctions remain the main tool of the European Union to put pressure on Moscow in connection with the war in Ukraine.

According to her, the EU needs stability, which means that the sanctions should remain in force for a longer period. She also announced that the European institutions are also working on a new package of sanctions against Russia.

Disagreements between member states

Kallas's position comes at a time when EU countries are discussing another extension of the sanctions regime.

The diplomatic talks are also related to requests from individual countries to remove specific Russian citizens from the sanctions list. France is demanding the lifting of sanctions against businessman Alisher Usmanov, while Luxembourg is raising the issue of Mikhail Fridman.

The proposals have provoked different reactions among other member states. Unanimity among the 27 EU countries is required for the continuation of the sanctions.

According to European diplomats, it is the lack of full consensus that has delayed the final decision.

Kallas: We are also working on a new sanctions package

Kallas stressed that this is one of the most extensive sanctions regimes applied by the European Union.

She expressed hope that the talks between the member states will be concluded as soon as possible and that the current restrictions will be extended.

In parallel, the European Commission and the member states are working on a new sanctions package that should increase pressure on the Russian economy and individuals and organizations related to Russian military policy.

EU sanctions against Russia are renewed periodically, with decisions on the main regime requiring unanimity.

Pressure on Moscow remains part of the European politics

Kallas linked the sanctions policy to the EU's broader efforts to support Ukraine and limit Russia's ability to finance the war.

The European Union has already adopted multiple packages of economic and individual sanctions, including restrictions on trade, the financial sector, energy, transport and access to certain technologies.

In parallel with the economic measures, Brussels continues to discuss ways to limit the circumvention of sanctions and to strengthen controls on the export of goods with potential military applications.

The decision is in the hands of the member states

The question of the future of sanctions also shows the differences in the approaches of individual European governments to relations with Moscow.

While some countries insist on maintaining maximum pressure on Russia until the war ends, others raise questions related to individual sanctioned individuals and the economic consequences of restrictions.

Kallas called for the EU's common line to be maintained. According to her, weakening the sanctions regime at this time would complicate European policy towards Moscow.

Against this background, the member states are about to make the final decision on the continuation of the current sanctions, while in parallel the preparation of new restrictions against Russia continues.

Sources: Ukrainskaia Pravda