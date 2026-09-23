Takaichi calls for UN Security Council reform

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi used her participation in the 81st session of the UN General Assembly to emphasize Security Council reform, relations with North Korea and strengthening the alliance with the United States.

Takaichi said that the current international system must be adapted to the realities of the 21st century. Japan is pushing for Security Council reform and greater representation of countries that currently do not have a permanent seat on it.

The issue is among the priorities of the Japanese government. Tokyo has for years supported the expansion of the Security Council, including a permanent seat for Japan.

Readiness for dialogue with Pyongyang

Another main focus of the Japanese prime minister's position is North Korea.

Takaichi said she was ready to engage in dialogue with Pyongyang in order to build "fruitful relations" between the two countries. At the same time, she stressed that the development of North Korea's nuclear and missile capabilities poses a serious threat to Japan and the region.

Tokyo's position comes after another missile test by North Korea. Japan, the United States and South Korea continue to coordinate their actions on the issue and insist that Pyongyang stop developing nuclear and missile technologies prohibited by UN Security Council resolutions.

Japan is simultaneously insisting on maintaining international pressure on North Korea and leaving open the possibility of direct diplomatic contacts.

Among the issues that are particularly sensitive for Tokyo is the fate of Japanese citizens abducted by North Korea. Tokyo continues to insist on clarifying their fate and on the return of the abducted Japanese.

Meeting with Trump and strengthening the alliance

In New York, the Japanese Prime Minister held a meeting with US President Donald Trump. The two reaffirmed the importance of the alliance between the two countries and discussed security in the Indo-Pacific region.

Takaichi and Trump have agreed to strengthen the deterrent potential of the Japan-US alliance. This includes closer military cooperation and coordination in response to the changing security environment in the region.

Topics discussed included China, economic security, semiconductors, artificial intelligence and critical minerals.

For Tokyo, relations with Washington are key not only for defense but also for economic security. Japan is working to strengthen supply chains and reduce its dependence on individual countries for strategic raw materials and technologies.

China remains an important factor

The meeting between Trump and Takaichi took place at a time of heightened attention to relations between Washington and Beijing.

Japan has strong economic ties with China, but at the same time expresses serious concerns about regional security. Tokyo is closely monitoring developments around Taiwan, Chinese military activity and the security of maritime communications in the East and South China Seas.

The upcoming contacts between Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping further increase the importance of coordination between Washington and Tokyo.

Japan strengthens its defense capabilities

Amid the changing security environment, the Japanese government continues to increase its defense capabilities.

Tokyo is paying particular attention to the development of unmanned systems, missile defense, cybersecurity and capabilities for action in the event of a prolonged conflict.

Sources: Reuters, Japan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Japan's Prime Minister's Office