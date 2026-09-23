Typhoon in Japan kills nine, injures dozens

At least nine people have died in Japan as a powerful typhoon passed through the country, Japanese authorities said.

The storm brought torrential rains and strong winds, causing flooding and landslides in a number of areas. Residential buildings and infrastructure were damaged, and rescue teams continued to clear the affected areas and provide assistance to the injured.

The situation is particularly dire in the areas around Tokyo. In some places, high rainfall has led to rising river levels and increased the risk of new landslides.

The authorities have warned the population to be extremely careful, as even after the typhoon has moved away, the soil remains heavily saturated with water. This poses a risk of further landslides and flooding.

Train and other transport services were disrupted in some areas, and thousands of households were temporarily left without electricity.

Rescue services are continuing to work in the affected areas. Damage assessments are expected to continue in the coming days, with authorities not ruling out a change in the death toll.

Sources: Reuters, NHK, Japan Meteorological Agency