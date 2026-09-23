Drone flies over US missile defense base in Poland

On the afternoon of September 15, an unidentified drone approached the US missile defense base in Redzikow, in Poland's Pomeranian Voivodeship, Onet reported.

The media noted that on September 15, an unauthorized unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) was detected near the US missile defense base in Redzikow.

Instead of neutralizing or shooting it down, military personnel called the emergency number 112.

On Tuesday, the Polish Ministry of National Defense confirmed on the social network X that a drone had flown near the US military site.

The ministry's statement noted that the detected drone was a civilian The UAV, which "did not pose a threat to the base's facilities and was under the surveillance of military air defense systems at all times."

The Polish Defense Ministry specified that the drone did not fly over the base itself, but violated the zone prohibited for UAV flights, about one kilometer from the site.

The ministry said that the location from which the drone was controlled has been established.

"In accordance with the procedures in force in the Polish Armed Forces, the relevant authorities and services, including the police, have been notified of the incident. The site was monitored under full control, and the drone did not approach the strategically important facilities of the base in Redzikovo," the statement said.

Polish Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosińska-Kamiś is awaiting a full report on the incident. He added that "if there are any omissions, appropriate measures will be taken".