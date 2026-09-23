British Prime Minister Andy Burnham said that "the Kremlin spends around £1.3bn a year on information manipulation and psychological warfare", writes the AP.

In a speech to the UN General Assembly, Andy Burnham explained that Russia is using this budget for "an insidious campaign that infiltrates people's homes and distorts their feelings about their own country and community, creating a narrative of decline, fueling division and sowing despair".

Condemning "an industrial-scale attack by the hostile entities against the information environment", Burnham said he was "directing his security chiefs to begin work on creating a new National Information Defense Center".

He said the new center would work "to detect, source, and intercept these types of hostile state information attacks - to support and protect democracy".