Russian military intelligence is waging psychological warfare in Ukraine

The Institute for the Study of War

Russian forces are stepping up their use of psychological and information operations to undermine the morale of Ukrainian soldiers. On June 8, the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine (GRU) reported that Russian forces were sending threatening messages to the personal devices of Ukrainian servicemen, urging them to betray their oath, lay down their arms, surrender or defect to Russia.

This was commented on by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

Ukrainian military intelligence revealed that Russian forces were sending messages via various platforms, including SMS, Telegram, Viber, Signal and WhatsApp, and that the messages used location information to threaten to harm Ukrainian soldiers or their family members.

Russian military commanders continue to face challenges related to force generation. Ukraine's Southern Operational Command reported that Russian military recruitment services in Crimea are falsifying the results of mandatory medical examinations conducted during the summer conscription period in order to increase the number of new recruits.

Meanwhile, Russian police have detained a man who threw a Molotov cocktail at a recruitment center.

Russian forces continue to attack Ukrainian positions in Severodonetsk. At the same time, Russian forces are attempting to bypass Ukrainian positions in the region to avoid the need to cross the Seversky Donets River.

The Kremlin is continuing military operations around Sviatohirsk and west of Liman to link up with operations southeast of Izyum and move towards Slavyansk.

Russian forces are stepping up operations in the northwestern part of Kherson Oblast in response to recent Ukrainian counterattacks.

Russian forces in Zaporizhia Oblast are concentrating ground and artillery attacks near the border between Zaporizhia and Donetsk Oblasts and are likely seeking to strengthen control of the highway between Vasylivka-Orykhov and Khulyapole to support operations in northeastern Zaporizhia Oblast.

The Russian-backed occupation authorities are attempting to create conditions for the political integration of the occupied areas into the Russian Federation, but are likely acting independently and inconsistent due to the lack of a unifying occupation body.